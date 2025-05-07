St. Landry Parish prepares for heavy rain and potential flooding

ST. LANDRY PARISH — ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — St. Landry Parish Government crews spent all day Tuesday preparing for the heavy rain expected to move into the area this week. With the potential for serious flooding, local officials and residents are taking no chances.

It was all hands on deck as public works crews worked alongside the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, filling sandbags and clearing bridges across the parish.

One of those residents preparing is Kenneth Rosette, who experienced devastating flooding nearly a decade ago.

"I flooded in 2016, so I’m here to get sandbags," Rosette said. "I had 8 to 9 inches of rain in my house back then."When asked if he’s worried about the forecasted weather, Rosette said he’s ready this time.

"No, I’m prepared now and I’m saying my prayers," he said. "Last time I was not prepared, but this time I am."Rosette wasn’t the only one stocking up.

"My name is Melba Jackson, and I’m here getting some sandbags to cover up our property," said Jackson."I hope it’s not too bad. I hope it slows down before it gets to us. I will say—it’s kind of scary."

Parish President Jessie Bellard began his day early Tuesday inspecting local bridges and making sure debris was cleared to help prevent blockages as the rain moves in.

"During any rain event like we’re expecting tonight and tomorrow, we check all the bridges and make sure the debris is picked up," Bellard said. One of the main concerns is the Wagon Trail Bridge, which Bellard says is prone to flooding.

"The water gets about two to three feet above this bridge during a two- to three-inch rain event," he explained."We know with this amount of rain, we’re going to have some serious problems. Today, we’re doing whatever we can to help. After that—it’s up to Mother Nature."Bellard says he plans to close Billeaux Road if water begins rising near the Wagon Trail Bridge.

If you need sandbagging assistance, call the St. Landry Parish Government at 337-948-3688.