St. Landry Parish deputy shares recovery update after suspect strikes him during drug sting

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Just days after being seriously injured during an undercover operation, a young St. Landry Parish deputy is speaking out — with a message that’s resonating far beyond law enforcement.

Deputy Deondre Thomas, a narcotics officer with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, was hospitalized Thursday after investigators say he was struck by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle during a drug sting in Sunset. The 23-year-old deputy is now recovering from major surgery — and publicly thanking the people who stood by him.

“Dear God, I’m beyond thankful and blessed for still being alive, as things could have been much worse,” he wrote in a Facebook post from his hospital bed.

“I was knocked down, but I wasn’t defeated.”

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the incident unfolded around 4 p.m. at a Dollar General off Highway 182. Investigators say Thomas was assisting in an undercover drug operation when the suspect — later identified as Justin Miller, 32, of Sunset — realized it was a sting and tried to escape.

“The individual was in his vehicle and ran over our deputy — a young deputy, about 23 or 24 years old,” the sheriff said. “We think he’s going to be okay, but he has either a hip or leg injury — possibly broken or dislocated.”Thomas ultimately underwent surgery to repair a fractured hip and pelvis. His post describes the emotional toll of the incident — but focuses on gratitude.

“Each visit, phone call, message, thought, and prayer means the world to me,” he wrote. “The little things everyone has done… from bringing meals, to running errands, or just sitting with me… has made a profound impact.”He also expressed deep appreciation for his “law enforcement family,” the medical team treating him, and the community members who’ve rallied around him since Thursday’s attack.

Search for suspect continues

After striking Deputy Thomas, the suspect reportedly led deputies on a brief pursuit before abandoning his vehicle. Inside, investigators found Miller’s girlfriend and four children — all of whom were unharmed. Authorities believe Miller may have fled into a wooded area near Sunset and could still be carrying drugs and a 9mm handgun in a backpack.

Sheriff Guidroz says Miller has a criminal history and an active felony warrant from a previous case. He now faces several new charges, including:

Attempted murder of a peace officer

Aggravated assault and battery

Possession of drugs and a firearm

Child endangerment

“We are going to get him, and we will not give up,” Guidroz said. “He is not someone to take lightly.”Deputies are using drones, K9 units, and community tips in the ongoing manhunt. Miller is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

