Crime Stoppers: Fugitive wanted in injury to deputy

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking a wanted fugitive involved in the injury of a Narcotic’s Detective.

On the afternoon of May 29, 2025, Narcotics Detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were conducting operations just north of Sunset, LA.

The target of the investigation, Justin Miller, was in a vehicle on the parking lot of the Dollar General Market on Hwy 182. As the Narcotics Detectives approached Miller in his car, Miller drove off, striking one of the Detectives. This officer is still hospitalized and will require months of rehabilitation for his injuries.

Miller sped away, leading deputies on a pursuit in a residential area. All of this was done with four juveniles occupying the vehicle, one of them autistic.

Miller is now on the run, may be armed and certainly capable of violence.

Justin Miller is a BM, 5’7” and 145 lbs. with long dreads. Miller is wanted on Attempted 1st Degree Murder, 4 cts. Of Child Endangerment, Aggravated Flight, Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence, as well as narcotics charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miller can contact St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS, or download our P3 app and “Tap the App” to submit your anonymous tips. On behalf of the St. Landry Crime Stoppers Board, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, thank you and have a blessed day.