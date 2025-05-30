Deputy struck by suspect’s vehicle during sting operation; suspect remains at large

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A St. Landry Parish deputy is recovering in the hospital, and an active manhunt is underway after a suspect reportedly struck the deputy with his car during an undercover narcotics operation.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at a Dollar General off Highway 182 near Sunset. According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the situation unfolded during an undercover drug operation.

A backup deputy was sent to assist an undercover deputy who was meeting the suspect at the store. That’s when, investigators say, the suspect—identified as Justin Miller of Sunset—realized it was a sting and tried to flee. In the process, he's accused of striking the deputy and his unit with his vehicle.

"The individual was in his vehicle and ran over our deputy—a young deputy, about 23 or 24 years old,” said Sheriff Guidroz. “We think he’s going to be okay, but he has either a hip or leg injury—possibly broken or dislocated."

After hitting the deputy, Miller reportedly led deputies on a brief chase before abandoning the vehicle. Inside the car, authorities found Miller’s girlfriend and four children, all of whom are now safe.

Deputies believe Miller fled west toward Sunset and may have run into a nearby wooded area. Sheriff Guidroz emphasized that this is not Miller’s first run-in with the law.

“We’ve arrested him before. He had an outstanding felony warrant for failing to appear in court on charges from last year,” said Guidroz. “He’s not someone to take lightly.”The sheriff added that Miller has a history of drug and weapon possession.

“We are going to get him, and we will not give up.”Guidroz also said Miller may have ditched a 9mm firearm during the escape and is believed to be carrying drugs in a backpack.

“We have our K9 team and drones out in the area trying to locate him,” said Guidroz. Once caught, Miller is expected to face a long list of charges.

“He’s looking at attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault and battery, illegal drug possession, illegal possession of a weapon, and child endangerment. If he still has a weapon on him, that’s another count.”

Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant. If you see Justin Miller, especially if he is carrying a backpack, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous.

