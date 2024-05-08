Second man arrested in December slaying of Councilwoman's brother

Opelousas Police have booked a local man in connection with the December slaying of John Davis.

Davis was found shot to death in his Railroad Avenue home the day after Christmas, 2023. He was the older brother of Opelousas Councilwoman Chasity Davis.

Martin J. Benjamin, 18, was booked with second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons on Tuesday.

He's the second person booked in the case; Abraham Goodley, 18, was booked in January and indicted in February on a charge of second-degree murder in Davis' death.

Back in December when this happened, Chasity Davis told KATC that he had just returned home from prison and had spent time with his family for the first time in many years.

