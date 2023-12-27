Opelousas City Council member's brother fatally shot

The brother of an Opelousas City Council member died in an early morning shooting.

Opelousas police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence near the intersection of Jefferson and Railroad, where the victim, identified as the brother of Council Member Chasity Davis, had sustained gunshot wounds.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Opelousas Councilwoman Chasity Davis is younger sister of John Davis who tells KATC that her brother was found shot to death Tuesday morning in his trailer on Railroad Ave.

Davis was just released after serving the last 8 years at a correctional facility in Claiborne, Louisiana.

"He just got out of prison a week ago and he was able to spend Christmas with his for the first time in a really long time," says his sister.

Fellow Opelousas Council member and friend Marvin Richard says the timing of this crime makes this even harder to understand.

"You know we have a beautiful holiday," says Richard. "Families enjoying one another, out of town, having a great time, and someone took time out their busy schedule to commit this crime."

Having been away for so long, the Davis family finds it tragic that he only had a short time with them.

"In regards to his past, he was still a good person and when you go ahead and kill somebody you take away from his family," Davis expresses.