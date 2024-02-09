Three murder indictments handed up in St. Landry Parish

Three people were formally charged by a St. Landry Parish grand jury Friday.

All three are accused of murder in deadly shootings that happened last year; the cases are not related.

Abraham Goodley, 18, is accused of second-degree murder in connection with the December slaying of John Q. Davis. The victim recently returned home after serving time in prison when he was shot multiple times at his home early on the day after Christmas.

Craig Moore, 49, was also indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the December salying of Joseph Sylvester Jr. The victim was shot in the head outside of an Opelousas nightclub on December 18.

Jacenta Lazare, 21, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the November 2023 slaying of Laquanda Guillory. Prosecutors say Guillory died after 15 .40 caliber rounds were fired into her car as she arrived at a location in the 200 block of Dynasty Lane. They say Lazare was armed and waiting for Guillory's arrival.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

District Attorney Chad Pitre says his office is working very hard to bring cases to trial as soon as possible, in an effort to reduce violence in his jurisdiction.