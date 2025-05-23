Sales tax renewal moves forward — Opelousas residents to vote in August

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Joey Richard spends most of his time behind the chair at his barbershop in Opelousas, cutting hair and connecting with the community. But lately, he's been focused on more than just fades and trims—he’s concerned about the future of his city.

"If funding for officers is cut, I believe crime rates would spike," Richard said. "The surveillance services we currently rely on could disappear, which would lead to a decline in safety for our city."

Richard has worked in Opelousas for years and says he's seen better days.

"As a business owner, I fear that the city will continue to decline if this sales tax does not pass," he said.

The one percent sales tax, set to expire later this month, has been a hot topic in Opelousas. The city has gone back and forth on whether to renew it, and Richard said he believes it’s critical to keeping city services running smoothly.

"The roads here in Opelousas need a lot of work. I've been pulled over three times for swerving just to avoid potholes," said Jaiden Savoy, who was born and raised in Opelousas,

Savoy agreed with Richard.

"Eventually, I have to raise my family here," Savoy said. "I want that money to keep coming in and our city to keep flourishing."

On Thursday afternoon, city leaders held a special meeting at City Hall to adopt a resolution that would place the one percent sales tax renewal on a future ballot. Most council members supported the move.

"If y’all don’t vote on this tax, it’s like saying you don’t care if your house catches fire or gets broken into… because guess what? These people who work for the police and fire department will lose their jobs," said councilwoman Chassity Davis Warren, during public comment.

Many citizens in attendance shared the same sentiment.

"If you, on the council, vote to stop the people from deciding on this tax, I promise—we’ll be looking to replace you tomorrow," said one concerned resident.

Still, not everyone supported the resolution.

"What will this money be used for? Someone needs to explain that to me," one citizen questioned.

After over an hour of public comment, the city council voted 5–1 to pass the resolution, allowing a special election to be held.

Councilwoman Delita Broussard, the lone “no” vote, stood by her decision.

"I'm not going to be intimidated by someone saying I don't love my city. I'm very passionate about Opelousas—but we already pay high sales taxes, and there's been mismanagement of city funds," she said.

Mayor Julius Alsandor expressed optimism following the vote.

"Everything is in place. We just need people to go to the polls and vote yes to continue the growth that's happening in Opelousas," he said. "We are moving forward—maybe not as fast as everyone wants—but without this tax and the crews in all 17 departments, everything would dwindle."

During the meeting, the town's attorney, Travis Broussard, read over the sales tax proposition and stated that the tax would generate roughly $6 million. The revenue would be allocated toward infrastructure, city operations, the water system, employee salaries and more.

If approved by voters, collections on the sales tax will begin on October 1.

Savoy added, "I'd vote yes, personally, because I want to see better for where I live—and where I have to raise my family."

Richard was on the same page.

"If this passes, I think the city will be held more accountable with how the money's used. I believe we'll keep making progress and growing with all the new businesses here in Opelousas," he said.

The final step before the August 16 election is for the city to receive approval from the State Bond Commission.

