Opelousas faces financial deadline as 1% sales tax nears expiration

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A special city council meeting was held Friday morning in Opelousas to address a looming financial deadline that could significantly impact city services.

The city’s 1% sales tax — first implemented in 1975 — is set to expire on May 31, and city leaders are now scrambling to get the renewal on a future ballot and explain to residents what’s at stake if it doesn’t pass.

“It will be up to the people to decide,” said Mayor Julius Alsandor during Friday’s meeting.

The discussion centered around the fact that Opelousas missed the state deadlines to include the sales tax renewal on both the March and May election ballots. Mayor Alsandor says auditors brought the oversight to the city’s attention, prompting the rush to find a solution.

“Now we’re taking steps to get it on the ballot,” Alsandor said.

City officials say the tax generates approximately $6 million annually, funding essential city services including waterworks, police, fire, sewer, streets, city salaries, and more.

“This one cent allows us to show potential economic developers that we’re investing in our future,” the mayor added. But not everyone supports the renewal.

Local businessman Derrick Comeaux voiced concerns about how the city is using the tax dollars.

“They spend this money irresponsibly — doing repairs halfway,” said Comeaux. “We’re building a stadium with millions in local and state money, but people are asking: Why isn’t infrastructure like roads and water lines the priority?”

To move forward with a new election, the city must follow a multi-step process. First, the state legislature — which is currently in session — must create a way for Opelousas to even add an election date that's not already on the calendar. That would be accomplished through H.B. 532, which passed the House and is currently in the Senate. From there, it must go to the State Bond Commission, the Governor, and the Secretary of State for final approval.

“We’re hopeful the legislature will approve an August 16th election date,” said City Attorney Travis Broussard. If voters ultimately reject the tax renewal, Mayor Alsandor says the city could face serious financial consequences.

“We’ll come up with a plan to move forward, but I’d be lying if I said it wouldn’t be a financial strain on the city,” he said.

The city plans to hold another meeting on May 22 at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall to call the election and continue discussing the proposal. The mayor also says he will host town hall meetings ahead of the vote to inform the public about the benefits and drawbacks of the tax renewal.

