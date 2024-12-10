Restoring a Century of History: Opelousas Little Theater Receives Matching Grant for Renovations

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Nestled behind the Opelousas Fire Department and alongside South City Park, the Opelousas Little Theater is a historic gem that has long been a cornerstone of the community. But after more than a century of service, it’s clear that this beloved building is in need of some repair.

"The Opelousas Little Theater itself is 144 years old," said Dana Reed, Treasurer and Director for the theater.

With chipped paint, worn walls, and a building that’s seen better days, it’s no secret that renovations are long overdue.

“We’ve been applying band-aids to keep it standing,” Reed admitted. “That’s what we’re doing right now.”

Thanks to a $20,000 matching grant from the Opelousas Downtown Development District, however, the theater is now undergoing much-needed rehabilitation. The funds are already being put to work, with several projects underway.

Before it became the heart of the local arts scene, the building served as a church, originally constructed in 1880. But almost a hundred year later, it would cater to a new type of entertainment.

“We moved in 1965, converted it into a theater, and we’ve been going strong ever since,” Reed explained.

The renovations are being done in phases, with the most pressing issues tackled first. As Walter Duncan McBride, President of the Opelousas Little Theater, put it, “As we get money, we fix what we can.”

So far, repair work has started on the air conditioning system, vents, and the leveling of the building. But there’s more work to be done.

“We’re hoping to insulate the walls, add paint, and take care of the aesthetics to really bring the building back to life,” McBride shared.

To help match the grant and keep the momentum going, the Opelousas Little Theater will be hosting a special holiday fundraiser — "Christmas at the Camp." This festive production will raise much-needed funds to support the ongoing renovations and ensure the theater’s future.

All proceeds from this event will go towards completing the renovations and keeping the theater thriving.

The importance of the Opelousas Little Theater goes beyond just the building, its family, community and tradition.

“If theater was missing from Opelousas, there would be a small point of light missing from our community,” McBride said.

“Theater has been dying for 2,000 years, so they say,” Reed added with a smile. “And yet, we’re still here. Whether it’s a small handful of believers or a large crowd, it continues to thrive because we believe in ourselves.”

You can support the theater by purchasing tickets to the "Christmas at the Camp" fundraiser or by making a donation here