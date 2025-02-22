Renovations Underway at Donald Gardner Stadium in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS — If you've driven by Donald Gardner Stadium recently, you've likely noticed the heavy equipment and tractors hard at work. Crews are tearing down parts of the stadium as they prepare for a major renovation project that has been in the works for quite some time.

"This project has been in development long before 2023," said Lena Charles, the chairwoman of the Opelousas Downtown Development District. "We've been planning this for a while."

The renovation, which is part of a two-phase project with a $7.5 million price tag, aims to transform the stadium into a monument for the city of Opelousas. According to Charles, the revitalization will bring a sense of pride to the community.

"The whole reason we were created was for the revitalization of our city and our district within our corridor," Charles said. "A lot of pride is building up in the community."

As the construction gets underway, work is already in progress with dirt being moved, objects removed, and fences coming down. The updates will include a new track, extra bathrooms, fresh turf, a new parking lot, concession stands, refurbished stands, and more.

"It's just the new field, the new stands, the refurbishing, the lighting," Julius Alsandor, Mayor of Opelousas added. "This park is something we will all be proud of."

Collin Rideau, a football player at Opelousas High School, is no stranger to Donald Gardner Stadium. Having played here many times, Rideau says the upgrades will be a significant improvement.

"This will be different because we’ll have what the other schools have," Rideau explained. "We won’t have to worry about playing in poor conditions. This will be better."

In addition to the stadium renovations, a new South City Park Recreational Center is also part of the project. The $2.5 million center will offer new recreational opportunities for the community.

"You will see a bunch of excited Opelousians in that stadium and you’ll see their tax dollars at work," Alsandor said.

The city and the Opelousas Downtown Development District will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Donald Gardner Stadium.