Protesters in New Iberia rally to honor John Lewis and defend voting rights

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Outside New Iberia City Hall, protesters with Indivisible Acadiana gathered to honor the late Congressman John Lewis and continue his legacy of nonviolent protest. The rally was part of a nationwide effort to call attention to voting rights and broader issues of equity and justice.

“Today’s message is to protect voting rights and the importance of voting in your local and national elections,” said protestor Tia LeBrun.

Chants of “What do we do? Stand up, fight back!” rang out across the plaza, with drivers honking in support as they passed by.

Protesters said they are especially concerned about efforts they believe are aimed at suppressing the voices of working- and middle-class Americans. Many referenced President Donald Trump’s recently passed budget bill, which they argue favors the wealthy at the expense of vulnerable communities.

“It’s important that we preserve that right and get people to the polls,” LeBrun added.

“Freedom isn’t free — it takes work, and it will take a long time,” said another protestor. “This is part of a struggle that will continue for generations.”

“When I think of John Lewis, I think voting rights. That’s the first thing that comes to mind.”

Ravis K. Martinez with the NAACP Lafayette Chapter says the group is sounding the alarm over the new federal budget.

“Let me be clear — right now in Louisiana, we are facing a threat like no other. Congress just passed what they are calling a big, beautiful bill, but there is nothing beautiful about it,” Martinez said. “It slashes over a trillion dollars in Medicaid, puts more than 40 rural hospitals at risk, and cuts food stamps across the parish and the state.”Martinez added that marginalized communities — including women, children, and the elderly — are often the ones who suffer most when their voices are not heard.

“We need people to understand that the right to vote is essential to what we call democracy in this country.”Donovan Davis, a community activist who attended the protest, said the goal is to protect the future of everyday Americans.

“We are out here to campaign against these policies, which are undemocratic and unconstitutional,” Davis said. “We are trying to maintain a brighter future for the working class and poor Americans.”

In response to the protest, Craig Shilow, Chairman of the St. Landry Republican Party, said he disagrees with the demonstrators and encourages citizens to read the bill for themselves.

The next protest is scheduled for August 2 at 10:00 a.m. in Lafayette, near the intersection of Lee and Jefferson Street.