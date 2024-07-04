Port Barre Town Council declines to limit police force

PORT BARRE — The Port Barre Town Council has rejected an attempt by the Mayor to cap the police force size at eight officers.

The ordinance recommended by the Mayor Johnny Ardoin failed after a 4-0 vote from the council.

Last month, police officers in the town and people in the community were upset and unhappy about the ordinance, saying it would only hurt the community and create an issue regarding public safety.

"I think what you are doing is inconsiderate and wrong," said Christy Janise, a Port Barre Police Officer, in a city council meeting in June.

Last week, Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said the ordinance was pointless.

"I don't think this is necessary. The council already has the authority to prevent me from hiring more officers than needed because when I hire a police officer or any employee full-time, I have to go to the board at a meeting and say I want to hire this person. They vote on it if they see it's necessary; that is all they have to do. They already have authority under the state laws. They don't need some ridiculous, unnecessary ordinance," said Chief Boudreaux.

Boudreaux has accused Ardoin of trying to downsize the police department. However, Ardoin denies the allegations and says that was never his intent.

"This whole thing was blown out of proportion and if I was trying to downsize the force, why did we just hire a police officer," said Ardoin.

Fast-forward to Tuesday night's council meeting. Boudreaux brought up an older city ordinance that says the police department can have as many officers as deemed necessary; the Mayor, however, seemed unaware of the ordinance until confirmed by his town clerk.

Before the meeting, KATC asked town residents if eight officers were enough.

"I do not feel safe with only eight police officers. I mean, we have crime out here, and we have drugs, not to mention the shootings and the break-ins," said Elizabeth Spell, a Port Barre resident.

"I do feel safe, but I disagree with the ordinance limiting the number of police officers and making it a law. This is not an 8 to 5 job; it is a 24-hour operation, and I feel they are overworked and underpaid," said Port Barre resident Mona Trahan.

Now that the ordinance has failed, Chief Boudreaux says he plans to present a budget to the council to increase the department's number of officers back to full staff.

