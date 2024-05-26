Popular Downtown Eunice restaurant, Nick's on 2nd, catches fire

EUNICE, La. — The popular restaurant, Nick's on 2nd, in downtown Eunice burned for hours beginning sometime around midday on Saturday.

KATC first received reports of the situation around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters from several nearby parishes showed up to fight the flames for hours, while police officers evacuated and blocked off the area. Responders were able to get the situation under control after several hours.

The owners of Nick's did not make any official comment, but they did say that, as far as they knew, there was no one inside when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Members of the Eunice community were vocal on social media about the situation, expressing their feelings on the tragedy of losing such a historical landmark within the city.

"I am feeling, like, gut wrenched because I know the owners from the very beginning and the new owners and the next owners, and they're all put their their and soul into this place...this is a jewel for downtown Eunice," said David Manuel, president of the Downtown Merchant Association in Eunice.

There was a large turnout of responders to the area, working the situation and maintaining the safety of the community.

"I mean, it was amazing. When we drove up, it was like, Eunice is here, St. Landry is here, Acadia's here, Mire is here. I mean, there's probably some that I didn't even see or notice, but it was like, wow, y'all heard, and y'all answered, and no one gave up until it was gone, and that's what was amazing," said Harlie LeBouef, a member of the community.

Those we spoke with said they hope to see Nick's rebuilt to continue its important role in the Eunice community.