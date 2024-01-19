Plaisance residents are without water days after freeze

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Homeowners in Plaisance have been without water for days following this week's freeze. Carlene Soileau said she woke up Tuesday morning only to realize she didn't have water, "Someone didn't do their job." By Thursday, she realized that seven pipes burst at her home. Soileau has lived in Plaisance for years and said this has never happened before, "I got up this morning to get water and could hear water and that's when it was just an outpour."

Soileau believes Plaisance Water System turned off residents' water when the freeze hit, affecting customers days later, "I have a neighbor and he got up Tuesday morning at 3:00am to go to the restroom and noticed the water pressure was low. He went outside to check the meter and the meter was turned off."

Another Plaisance homeowner, Jacqualine Vallaire, has a three-year-old and said it's been difficult without water these past few days. She's had to depend on family members to take baths and wash clothes at their home. Vallaire said she wishes there was more communication from Plaisance Water System, "All they've been doing is sending notifications. The notifications say there's little to no water and not to use any water and not to do anything. They sent a boil water advisory, but to be honest with you, I'm like how are we going to boil water if we don't have any water."

KATC reached out to Plaisance Water System for comment. Representatives denied an interview, but did send the following statement:

ATTENTION PWS CUSTOMERS:

This is to inform our customers that Plaisance Water System did not shut the water system off. Due to customers' broken pipes and excess faucet dripping the pressure dropped in the system. Our crew is out working diligently in the field to get the problem resolved as quickly as possible. We are asking all customers to conserve water as much as possible. Also, if you have a burst water line or see a burst water line anywhere please notify the office so the water can be turned off. This will also help with fixing the problem. Thank you for your cooperation.

Plaisance Water System