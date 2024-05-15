Park Vista Elementary celebrates its sixth International Day by sharing 25 cultures

OPELOUSAS, La. — We are one.

That was the message behind Park Vista Elementary's International Day this year, where students shared the cultures of 25 different countries through food, music and dance.



El Salvador

Honduras

Guatemala

Mexico

Native American

Pakistan

Palestine

Puerto Rico

China

Vietnam

Samoa

Nigeria

Ghana

Philippine

Yemen

Germany

Spain

Ireland

Nova Scotia

Canada

France

Mali

Cote D'Ivoir

Egypt

Italy

Each culture/country was represented at this year's International Day.

"Although we belong to different cultures, different races and different colors...we have one cause: that we have to learn; we have to work; we have to be prosperous, and we have to serve this country," said Hafiz Adeel Ahmad, a parent at Park Vista Elementary. "I like this slogan that we are one."

Each culture had its own poster board presentation, along with a food that represented it.

The students also put on several cultural demonstrations, including songs, poems and dances.

The school's International Day celebration is in its sixth year, and it just gets better each year.