Opelousas Police identifies man in suspicious death on South Union Street

UPDATE:

Opelousas Police have identified the deceased male discovered on Union Street on July 1, 2024 as John Batiste.

No further details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on South Union Street.

According to Opelousas Police, on July 1, 2024, at around 6 pm, officers responded to a death call on South Union Street. Upon arrival, officers located a middle-aged Black male who was deceased.

Investigators say they are treating this as a suspicious death, although they do not believe foul play was a factor.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his immediate family, officials report.

No further details are available at this time.

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.

