Opelousas Mayor: Police Chief is still in charge, and I support him

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor told the people of his city that Police Chief Graig "Twin" Leblanc is in charge at the Police Department - and he has the mayor's support.

"I'm going to support him as long as he sits in that seat," Alsandor said during a media conference Thursday morning. "We still have to go forward."

This week, the Opelousas Police Chief and his public information officer were both booked in connection with a December 2023 shooting that involved a third Opelousas officer - who was booked earlier this month.

The shooting happened at that officer's home; Officer Savannah Butler is accused of shooting both the chief and his wife, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy Crystal Leblanc. The chief and his PIO are accused of other charges related to the incident. To read about that, click here and here. To read the detective's affidavit about what is alleged to have occurred, click here.

The mayor said he wanted to be clear that the chief is an elected official, and that means no one can remove him from office - except the voters. Being accused of a crime does not mean someone is removed from office, he said. If someone is convicted of a felony, then removal could happen, but Leblanc has been convicted of nothing, he said.

Alsandor said he knows that folks are talking about what happened, but the city's work still needs to be done.

"I only ask that we continue to stay together, to work together and move this city forward," Alsandor said.

Here's the Mayor's complete statement:

Since shortly before Christmas, we've closely followed the events involving Chief Leblanc, his wife Capt. Crystal Leblanc of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and one of our officers. On January 29, the City of Opelousas Mayor's Office was notified that Police Chief Graig Leblanc had been arrested and charged in relation to the December shooting incident.

Once reliable information was made available to us, Probationary Police Officer Savannah Butler was placed on paid administrative leave. Senior members of our police department are currently conducting an appropriate investigation regarding her involvement in the events and it remains pending.

Chief Leblanc has maintained his elected office and legal authority throughout the occurrence of this event, and I understand he has been available at the police department. He remains in charge day to day.

I have met with Chief Leblanc since news broke of the charges against him. He indicated his plans are to continue to serve Opelousas in the elected office of Chief of Police. Let me also add, Chief Leblanc is an elected official and the city council nor myself as the mayor can remove him from office.

We understand that we have a second part-time police officer who is alleged to have had some involvement and he is also on administrative leave as we seek reliable information about those rapidly developing allegations at this time.

We have received public records requests from several members of the media, and we've worked quickly and diligently to satisfy those requests. We will continue that transparency.

Let me stress, we understand that this news is alarming to the community, and we take any occurrences involving law enforcement very seriously. Police Chief Graig Leblanc with his administrative staff will maintain the effective and efficient operation of the Opelousas Police Department working together as a team. We have also been in contact with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department, the investigative agency, in regards to this case and will continue (to) give updates as more information becomes available. Our police department and this city's administration are committed and dedicated to ensuring the safety and protection of our citizens, businesses, visitors, and employees, which is and has always been our top priority.