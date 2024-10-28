Opelousas man convicted in 2022 slaying

A St. Landry Parish jury has convicted an Opelousas man in the 2022 slaying of Corey Rosette Jr.

The jury found Jaleel Malik Durisseau, 20, guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Rosette.

Rosette was found shot to death in his Nicole Lane home on Valentine's Day.

The jury convicted him on Friday, after a trial. According to a release, prosecutors established Durisseau’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt with the help of GPS data, cell phone records, and various witness’s testimony.

District Attorney Chad Pitre recognized Opelousas Police Department and in particular Lt. Brandon Harris for investigating and solving this crime. Assistant District Attorneys Katie Ryan and Laura Signorelli prosecuted this case for the state.

Prosecutors are hopeful that by aggressively prosecuting criminals St. Landry Parish will begin to see a decrease in violent crime, the release states.

Durisseau will be sentenced November 14, 2024. Second degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.