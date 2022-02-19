Arrest made in murder of Opelousas man

Opelousas Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the death of 26-year-old Corey Rosette Jr.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, Rosette Jr was found dead inside a home in the 100 block of Nicole Lane. Rossette's family called OPD for a wellness check on Rosette after not hearing from him over the weekend.

Opelousas Police say they have arrested 18-year-old Jaleel Malik Durisseau of Opelousas.

He was booked on charges of First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, & Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

Police say critical information gathered at the scene linked Durisseau to the homicide. More arrests will be made in this case, they add.

An investigation is ongoing.

