New trustee dorm to help alleviate overcrowding at St. Landry Parish jail

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A new trustee dorm is set to provide much-needed relief to the overcrowded St. Landry Parish Jail, but the facility still faces several challenges before it can begin housing inmates.

The new dorm, which can accommodate just under 70 inmates, was built to help address the overcrowding at the parish jail, located just across the street. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz explained that the parish jail’s maximum capacity is 244 inmates, but the facility currently holds about 270 inmates—well beyond its capacity.

Among those hurdles, the sheriff is waiting for approvals from several agencies, including the Fire Marshal, the Louisiana Department of Corrections, and the Department of Health. “I want to be satisfied that all the proper agencies have signed off on the facility,” Guidroz said. “Once we get those approvals, we’ll be ready to move forward.”

The sheriff added that at least eight correctional officers will need to be hired to staff the new dorm, a cost that could total around half a million dollars. His goal is to have inmates moved in by January 1, 2025. “I’d love to be in by January 1st. The sooner we can get in there, the sooner the parish government will start saving money,” Guidroz said.

Currently, the parish is paying over $1 million annually to house inmates outside of the parish, at a rate of about $17.60 per inmate per day. Parish President Jesse Bellard has expressed frustration with the financial arrangement, noting that the sheriff receives $26.39 per day from the state for each Department of Corrections inmate, but only returns $3.50 per inmate to the parish.

“The issue is, we’re paying, and he’s collecting, but we’re not getting anything in return. Just to be fair to the taxpayers, we need to make sure we’re doing the right thing here,” Bellard said. “Once a judge makes a decision, I’m ready to move forward.”

Guidroz, meanwhile, said he is willing to work with Bellard to resolve the financial issues, but he’s waiting for the necessary financial documentation to proceed.

“I think Jesse is trying to make up for a shortfall in his budget, but that’s not my problem,” Guidroz said. “I’m trying to help by offering $10 more per day for each state inmate, because I understand $1.2 million a year from parish government—that’s a lot of money.”

Bellard, for his part, said his attorney is reviewing financial documents and is preparing to file a lawsuit. There is no word yet on when the suit will be formally filed.

Guidroz's attorney Mark Leger released the following statement,

Sheriff Guidroz looks forward to working with Parish Government to calculate the variable cost of the jail expenses for the Department of Corrections inmates once the Sheriff receives the financial documents from the parish that has been previously requested. Mike Leger, Guidroz's Attorney

As both sides await a resolution, the new trustee dorm stands ready to help alleviate some of the pressure on the overcrowded parish jail as officials work through the logistical and financial challenges.