Mother, son arrested in connection to October 20th Ina Claire Drive homicide

Two arrests have been made in connection to an October 20, 2024 homicide on Ina Claire Drive that took the life of 29-year-old Jaleel Marquis Guidry.

According to Opelousas Police PIO Joe Anderson, evidence gathered during the investigation led them to 23-year-old Gerard Jervaris Griffin Jr. as the primary suspect in Guidry's death.

Police also arrested Griffin's mother, 49-year-old Finecia Renee Draper, for allegedly interfering with the investigation.

Both suspects are in custody at the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Opelousas Police booked Griffin on a charge of first-degree murder. His mother, Draper, is being held in charge of obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

