Memorial Mass held for Little Cajun Saint, Charlene Richard

RICHARD, La. — Hundreds gathered at St. Edwards Catholic Church Monday afternoon to honor and celebrate the life of Charlene Richard, the Little Cajun Saint who died 65 years ago on August 11, 1959, after battling acute lymphatic leukemia, but during Charlene's last days; she prayed for the benefit of others.

On Monday afternoon, St. Edward's gravesite in Richard was busy as Ardoin's Marble Works installed two new blue sitting benches next to Richard's grave.

"As a contribution and in thanks to her, they gave us these beautiful benches that the Bishop will bless so that anyone who comes to visit will have a peaceful place to sit," said Reverend Korey Lavergne.

Richard is believed to have performed miracles while battling cancer, helping those in need. On Monday, a mass was held to honor Richard, who many say has spiritually impacted people in the town of Richard.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette was in attendance with the clergy.

"Anyone that you have spoken to knows Charlene and probably has prayed to her many times," said President Nanette Reiners, Charlene Richard Foundation.

"She works and hears our prayers, and she sends them to God, and he answers them," said Jason Latiolais, Richard's second cousin.

It's been six decades since the little Cajun saint Charlene Richard passed away after a battle with cancer just at the tender age of 12.

"Here is a young girl that was told that she was dying, and rather than give into despair, she hoped in the Lord and asked how can use this to help others instead." said Reverend Lavergne.

Her dedication to her faith now qualifies her for beatification and canonization, a process in Rome that could lead to her recognition as a saint.

"It could take us up to 6 weeks or maybe even six hundred years, but it is up to us to simply pray to the holy spirit and that it confirms to hold what we believe is true that Charlene is a Saint," said Lavergne.

