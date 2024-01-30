Meet the first Female K-9 handler for the St.Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

St.Landry Parish, La- " It feels pretty good to have this accomplishment. I have always been passionate about K-9s, so being able to do it here, working in the department. It is a great feeling," said Sheriff Deputy Stelly

Yari is her eight-year-old Belgian Malinois K-9 handled by Sheriff Deputy Tina Stelly, the Parish's first and only female K-9 handler.

" It's awesome to build work with other handlers and their dogs, too, because you get to watch other teams train with their dogs," said Sheriff Deputy Stelly.

Yari is fast; trained as a dual-purpose K-9, he can assist Deputy Atelly with apprehension and Narcotics. This team is ready to take on anything.

"I am not intimidated at all. We are a team; we are best friends. I know he will do the job and take care of me; I am going to the job and take care of him." said Sheriff Deputy Stelly

She says the job is the job, and gender is not a factor.

"No one has ever treated me differently from being a female; they expect me to be part of the team," said Stelly.

Deputy Stelly is familiar to this type of work. She was a military officer for 15 years, working with other K-9s. Now today, she joins the small percentage of female officers across the country, that is only 6%

"I would love to see more females doing this job getting out there and doing this work," said Deputy Stelly

Deputy Stelly says she and Yari are ready for their next challenge.

"Eventually, I would like to move up into the Narcotics division in our department to build or work closely and see where things take me from here. As of now, I am happy with my job, and I get to work with my best friend every day," said Deputy Stelly

And when you see this team, don't let them fool you because they will take you down.

"I don't want them to underestimate a female In general because there are a lot of females out there, and they can handle themselves. Don't underestimate the dog; just don't take it for granted. We are both trained, don't take it for granted," said Deputy Stelly.

Sheriff Deputy Tina Stelly joins four other K-9 officers with the Parish.

