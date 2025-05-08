Exclusive: KATC speaks with witness of Opelousas train collision

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. – A man was injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a trainwhile attempting to cross the tracks in Opelousas.

According to OPD spokesperson Joe Anderson, the incident happened around 10 a.m. as a train was approaching a railroad crossing. The man was reportedly trying to cross the tracks before the train arrived.

Johnathan Rolax, who witnessed the incident, spoke with KATC’s Paris Flannigan—the first reporter on the scene. Rolax described the terrifying moment as it unfolded right in front of him.

“As I was pulling into the car wash, I saw the guy. The train was already coming, the horns were blowing, and the crossing arms were about to come down,” Rolax said. “He tried to hurry across and beat the train. It caught him on the side of his body, twisted him, and knocked him down. It’s a good thing he didn’t get hit directly—it could’ve been much worse.”Rolax, who works in the railroad industry, said he understands the dangers all too well.

KATC speaks to man who witnessed train accident

“You can’t beat the train. It deserves respect. That’s what those horns and signals are for—respect them,” he added.Rolax says he often sees the man around town and was shaken to witness the accident.

“I see him all the time, even on weekends when I’m home. He’s usually walking to the store. I would’ve hated to see something tragic happen to him.”

Immediately after the accident, Rolax jumped into action.

“It was pouring down rain, but I didn’t leave his side. I grabbed an old towel and tore a trash bag to cover him up. I just wanted to keep him warm and out of the rain. Other than that, he seemed to be okay.”

Anderson confirmed that Union Pacific Railroad and Opelousas Police responded quickly to the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

As of now, there is no update on the man's condition. The scene has since been cleared and all railroad crossings are open.

