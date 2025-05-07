Opelousas Police working train-pedestrian crash

The Opelousas Police Department is currently on the scene of a railroad accident.

Due to this incident, all railroad intersections are closed from North Oak to North Railroad Avenue.

A pedestrian involved in the accident has sustained moderate injuries and is receiving medical attention.

"We are asking the public to avoid the affected areas and seek alternate routes. Please note that Wallior Street and Rice Lane remain open at this time," a release states. "Police officers and emergency personnel are actively managing the scene, and we ask for the public’s patience and cooperation."

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

