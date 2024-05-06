Man booked in 2020 slaying

An Opelousas man has been booked with murder in connection with the 2020 slaying of a Lawtell man.

Lester Ray Johnson Jr., 31, was booked with first-degree murder.

He's accused of the September 2020 slaying of Joseph Vallian, 66, who was found bound and beaten to death in his Lawtell home. Detectives found a large safe was missing, along with cash, jewelry and other items.

Vallian had been bound with a leather belt, and died of blunt force trauma. Detectives also found blood evidence in the house that allegedly matched Johnson.

After they learned that Johnson, a friend of the family, knew of the safe and what was in it, detectives disproved his alibi and got a warrant for his arrest.

Johnson was arrested Friday at the St. Landry Parish jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

This case was solved by Crime Stoppers tips, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says.

“If not for the assistance from St. Landry Crime Stoppers with airing the footage in their Crime of the Week segments, the anonymous tips received as a result of those segments, and good old fashion boots on the ground investigation by law enforcement, this case might have never been solved,” Guidroz said.