Shooting Reported at Mamou Mardi Gras Zydeco Concert

MAMOU, La. –UPDATE: Mamou police confirm one person is dead at the scene and say State Police are assisting with the crime scene.

A shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon during a Mardi Gras Zydeco concert in Mamou, prompting chaos as attendees fled the scene.

Mamou Police Chief Patrick Hall has confirmed the shooting but has not provided details on potential injuries or fatalities. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Videos circulating on social media show a large crowd scrambling for safety after multiple gunshots rang out during the event. Other videos show multiple people laying on the ground.

There is no word if the Monday night shooting is connected to this one.

This is a developing story and we have KATC crew en route. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

