Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Krotz Springs woman convicted of murdering her ex-husband

gavel, justice
WRTV image
gavel, justice
Posted at 10:23 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 23:23:31-04

A Krotz Springs woman was found guilty of murdering her ex-husband by a St. Landry Parish jury on Thursday, March 18, 2024.

Margaret Yvette Barker, 52, shot her ex-husband, John Barker, five times on the front porch of her home in Krotz Springs on September 6, 2021.

According to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office, it took the jury just over 40 minutes to reach its verdict of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Sentencing for Margaret Barker is scheduled for April 18, 2024.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.