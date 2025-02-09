King Cake Potluck draws a crowd at St. Landry Parish Chamber of Commerce event

OPELOUSAS — Hats, babies, beads, and of course, a table full of king cakes — more than a dozen varieties were available at the St. Landry Parish Chamber of Commerce's annual King Cake Potluck and Contest this week.

"We had praline, cream cheese, Bavarian, chocolate — they even had a donut option," said Lori Dupuis, president and CEO of the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce.

While some attendees had their favorites, James Douget, a local historian admitted, "My favorite is all of them."

The event attracted a variety of people, including local principals, entrepreneurs, community members, and even some out-of-town guests. Pauline Hopkins and her husband Charlie, visitors from Minnesota, said, "This is great, and it's something we've never eaten before."

The third annual event gives local bakeries a chance to showcase their best king cakes. Attendees didn't waste time sampling the wide variety of options.

"I've had eight slices so far," one participant said.

"C'est si bon, Cest si bon," expressed another participant.

Some of the cakes were homemade, while others came from well-known businesses in the area, including Benny's Supermarket, Mickey’s Donuts, Meche’s, and Bosco’s Specialty Meats.

Yvonne Normand, St. Landry Parish Tourist Commissioner, earned the first-place title with her homemade king cake, which featured a combination of strawberry fig preserves, blackberry pepper jelly, cream cheese, and a touch of butter.

"I am going home with an empty plate, which means I must come back with a full one next time," Normand said.

The event highlighted the creativity and passion behind each king cake, something that Normand emphasized. "The true meaning of king cakes here in Southwest Louisiana is about passing on a tradition, especially for our young people," she said. "What’s great is that every cake was different and had its own flair."

Attendees agreed, with one participant saying, "I made sure I tried the winner because I didn't want to miss out."

The event was more than just about food — it was a celebration of community and culture, with local businesses and residents coming together to honor a beloved tradition.

Mikey's donuts in Opelousas took home second place while NuNu's Art Collective took home 3rd place.

