House Bill signed into law will enable students with autism to receive care in public schools

St.Landry Parish,La- Today, I spoke to a family who has a son with autism. They went through a six-year battle to get him access to Applied Behavioral Therapy inside public schools but there is a new bill that can allow students with autism to get therapy, all while receiving traditional learning inside a classroom.

Chance Rabalais likes to learn Spanish, It's one of his favorite subjects, and he's always eager to learn more.

"Hola Ms. Paris," said Chance

Today, during my interview with him he recited his colors in Spanish, but a few years ago, learning was far from his reach.

"Upon getting into the first grade, my son was placed into an special ed class and we didn't realize that was the plan," said Cody Rabalais.

The plan was for Chance to receive applied behavioral analysis therapy in public schools as stated in ACT 696, which passed a legislative session in 2018, but Rabalais, Chance's father, says, St.Landry Parish School District added strict criteria to their policies when it came to adhering to act 696.

"With that, they added erroneous criteria, extra insurance policies, and restricted time frames that are not beneficial enough for restricted therapies," said Rabalais.

During the six year batttle, Rabalais says the school system's requirements discouraged behavioral health therapists from practicing in public schools statewide.

For St.Landry Parish, therapists were only given a time frame of 30 minutes to administer service.

They also had to complete background checks and provide one million-dollar car insurance policy to be able to drive on school board property.

" This makes us feel like our children are less than, that if they have a diagnosis that requires additional services, it's like its special ed or nothing," said Rabalais.

To get the school system on board, Rabalais took matters into his own hands to get ACT 696 changed,

" So I reached out to every senator and representative in the state," said Rabalais.

And his voice was heard loud and clear catching the attention of State Representative Dustin Miller, who introduced House Bill 872, which will enhance ACT696,

This bill seeks to close some of those loopholes by clarifying and add more details to the law and creating a remedy for parents, whereas a district that won't allow their child access to these important services," said Dustin Miller in an April 17th meeting with the House Education Committee.

Miller also said the bill will provide more detail on how school administrators should collaborate with families and service providers and establish a state rule making process to resolve disputes.

However, Rabalais took another route to get his son the proper treatment, but he hopes House Bill 872 will provide families with the care they need.

"Children with autism and behavioral disabilities require more; they need the specialized therapy, and school districts do not have the personnel or qualifications to provide, so they need this outside service," said Rabalais.

I spoke to the St.Landry Parish School District, and Mhere is what they told KATC in a statement regarding the matter:

Regarding HB 872, St. Landry Parish welcomes ABA Services in our school district. We work collaboratively with ABA consulting groups and IEP Teams to facilitate services on the school campuses. We have processes and procedures in place to deliver support to exceptional students qualifying for ABA on campuses. Information is posted on our school board website.

-Mrs. Alvado C. Willis

Director of Special Education

