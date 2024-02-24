Have you noticed the Crane Flies? Experts explain the high volume of bugs

Opelousas, La: Are you busy swatting away crane flies? If so, put down the fly swatter because these bugs have a purpose, and you won't believe this one.

" When I see those flies in my house, and they are on the wall, they look like giant mosquitoes, but I know they don't bite, but seeing them there crawling and seeing them on my wall gives me the creeps," said Myra Gibbs from the Church Point.

Regarding these bugs, she is not the only one creeped out.

"They are big, with long legs, and fly; my daughter hates them. She is so scared of them, said Ainslee Guilbeau, a resident from Lafayette.

" Last week, I killed about 7 to 8 of them," said Gibbs

Yikes, that is a lot of swatting.

"Recently, there is an influx of them, and now they are everywhere," said Gibbs.

And there's only one way to explain how these folks feel.

" Annoyance, like they are so annoying. I made a TikTok once asking why they are here, what's their purpose?" asked Guilbeau.

According to Dr. Kristen Healy, a medical entomologist with LSU, the crane flies are here to find love.

" Their sole purpose of this stage is to find a mate, lay more eggs, and let their offspring develop," Dr. Healy said.

But only to be served as lunch later on.

" Since they do emerge in these vast numbers, they serve as excellent food sources for animals such as birds, bats, and lizards," said Dr. Healy.

But the bigger question everyone is asking is why are there so many.

"The temperature and participation are two of the most critical factors that influence the development of these organisms," Dr. Healy said.

You heard it right! The recent rain events have served as a breeding ground for the flying insects. Dr. Healy also says last year, we didnt see too many of them because of the drought. Dry conditions are not suitable for these gentle giants. Also, Dr. Healy says this is normal for this time of year.

"That they are not mosquitos, and they do not bite; they are harmless," said Dr. Healy.

Dr. Healy says these should be around for a short time as they have a life span of 3 days, but they could spike up if temperatures rise and rain comes into the forecast.