Grand opening for Washington's historic Hotel Klaus

WASHINGTON, La — The grand opening of Washington's historic vacation destination, Hotel Klaus, attracted a crowd of visitors on Wednesday.

Among that crowd was a couple of the living relatives of the building's original owners, the Klaus family.

"I just think it's beautiful. They're trying to bring it back to where it was, the original: the brick, the wood, the fireplaces, and it's just amazing," said Renee Chastant, whose grandmother was one of the Klaus siblings.

The building, dating back to 1870, was once the Klaus General Store.

It was purchased by Stephen Ortego in 2022, and he spent the last two years renovating the building into a boutique hotel.

