A historic vacation destination: Hotel Klaus

WASHINGTON, La. — History, luxury, tourism—this hotel is bringing it all to Washington.

Hotel Klaus is one of the town's latest developments.

Right on Washington's Main Street, the town's only hotel has a history spanning more than 150 years.

So, we found this 1870 building that was built by Jewish merchants right after the Civil War, and for generations, it actually remained in their family and was a general story," said Stephen Ortego, architect and developer for Hotel Klaus. "And so now, we're actually converting the whole building into a boutique hotel, and eventually, we're going to have a restaurant on the front side."

With a total of nine rooms, the boutique hotel preserves the building's history while flaunting modern amenities, including:



Hardwood floors

Antique fireplace mantels

Handmade Turkish tile

Swimming pool

Courtyard Garden

However, Hotel Klaus brings more than luxury to Washington.

"It's going to create jobs. It will have an economic impact on our little town. It's also going to bring tourists to the town of Washington. They're always looking for something to do, and now we have a hotel for them to stay," said Dwight Landreneau, the town's mayor.

Booking availability for Hotel Klaus will begin in two weeks.

To learn more about the building's history and what the hotel has to offer, visit the Hotel Klaus website here.

For booking inquiries, email booking@hotelklaus.com.