Grand Coteau business owner voices concerns after firing of fire chief

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Residents in Grand Coteau are voicing concerns about safety after Mayor Patrick Richard terminated Fire Chief Riley Grisham.

Brent LeBlanc, owner of Big Hill Café @ Brent’s, says the move leaves him questioning what would happen if a fire broke out in town or even worse at his family restaurant.

“It concerns me because as a business owner, if something happens—God forbid we have a fire—what are we going to do?” LeBlanc said. LeBlanc’s restaurant is housed in a century-old wooden building, which he says could be gone in minutes if flames spread.

“This is an old building—probably at least 100 years old—and it’s all dry wood. If there’s ever a fire here, it would go down fast. That’s why the town needs to resolve this soon.” The firing stems from a disagreement between Mayor Patrick Richard and former Chief Riley Grisham over personnel decisions within the fire department.

An audience member captured video that shows the two going back and forth after during a regular council meeting. Richard directed Grisham to dismiss two firefighters—a directive Grisham reportedly refused, leading to his termination.

When asked how the town plans to move forward, Mayor Richard declined an on-camera interview but issued a statement.

“I truly understand the need and importance to have certified, paid firemen on our payroll, but we are still a volunteer fire department. Unfortunately, the town’s budget limits its ability to staff all departments with every position it desires,” Richard said.He added that the town is still covered through mutual aid with neighboring communities. Richard also confirmed that a former firefighter has returned to assist and is now working at the Grand Coteau station.

For LeBlanc, he hopes a resolution comes sooner rather than later.

“I just pray that they can resolve it,” he said.

You can read that full statement here.

