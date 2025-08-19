Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grand Coteau Fire Chief Terminated

After 8 year of serving the Town of Grand Coteau, the fire chief has been terminated.
Grand Coteau Fire Station
GRAND COTEAU — Riley Grisham has been terminated from his position as fire chief in Grand Coteau, according to a Facebook post by Grisham and reports received by KATC.

Attempts to reach Grand Coteau Town Hall for confirmation were unsuccessful. Multiple calls resulted in full voicemail inboxes, preventing direct communication with town officials.

Grisham claimed he was dismissed by Mayor Patrick Richard, as stated in his social media update. Grisham reportedly served the town for 8 years.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Former Grand Coteau Fire Chief Statement

