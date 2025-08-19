Grand Coteau Fire Chief Terminated

GRAND COTEAU — Riley Grisham has been terminated from his position as fire chief in Grand Coteau, according to a Facebook post by Grisham and reports received by KATC.

Attempts to reach Grand Coteau Town Hall for confirmation were unsuccessful. Multiple calls resulted in full voicemail inboxes, preventing direct communication with town officials.

Grisham claimed he was dismissed by Mayor Patrick Richard, as stated in his social media update. Grisham reportedly served the town for 8 years.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.