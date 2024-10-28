'Friday Night Live' donation: Hope for Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Hope for Opelousas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to community development and educational support, has been making a significant impact on local children since its inception in 2008. I recently spoke with Loren Carriere, the director of the organization, to learn more about its mission and growth over the years.

“We are a homegrown nonprofit,” Carriere said. “Some of our board members have gone on mission trips to other parts of the country and asked, ‘Why not here?’”

What began as a modest initiative—operating out of one house with just 12 children and a handful of volunteers—has blossomed into a thriving organization. Hope for Opelousas now manages 12 homes and serves 108 children.

“Supporting the whole family is what we try to do,” Carriere explained. “We like to start with the kids as young as we can. We serve students from first grade all the way through 12th grade, allowing us to watch them grow.”

Despite their success, there is still much work to be done. Currently, there are 300 children on the waiting list, with about eight students per grade level. Carriere expressed a vision for the future: “We aim to double the number of kids in each grade over the next few years.”

One unique aspect of the program is its focus on long-term engagement. “If the kids stay and are part of our program long-term, they can eventually join our high school program, work for us, and even mentor younger children,” Carriere said.

Hope for Opelousas provides a safe after-school environment where students can continue their studies, socialize with peers from other schools in St. Landry Parish, and learn valuable skills—like gardening.

“Kids get to help us with planting seeds and maintaining our garden,” Carriere shared. “When we harvest, we invite all our families to take home fresh produce like bell peppers and mustard greens.”

The garden also serves as a quiet spot for students to read, creating a peaceful space for learning and reflection. Carriere emphasizes that this initiative is a community effort aimed at empowering students and families alike.

“We collaborate closely with teachers,” he said. “We sign agendas to track what our kids need to work on and monitor their grades through PowerSchool. If there’s ever a need for a meeting with a teacher, we help set that up, ensuring we work alongside educators to support our kids’ success.”

Hope for Opelousas continues to strive toward creating a brighter future for the children of Opelousas, one educational opportunity at a time.

