Fourth St. Landry Parish animal control officer arrested

For the fourth time, a St. Landry Parish animal control officer has been arrested.

Rasheed Saleem Rideaux, 46, of Opelousas was booked with possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone and Adderall.

Parish President Jessie Bellard tells us Rideaux has been terminated.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said that his Narcotics Detectives observed a St. Landry Parish Animal Control vehicle, operated by Rasheed Rideaux, enter a driveway, stay at the home for about seven minutes, then drive off.

Later that same day, Rideaux returned, spoke to the homeowner for about 20 minutes and drove off again.

“Once away from the targeted area, Narcotics Detectives in a marked unit made a vehicle stop. A narcotics K-9 was utilized to conduct an open-air sniff on the truck and the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 29 tablets of Oxycodone and 2 tablets of Adderall," the sheriff says. "This is still an ongoing investigation; intelligence information is still being developed. We ask the public to submit anonymous information to St. Landry Crime Stoppers on this or any other criminal activity.”

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Rideaux is the fourth animal control officer arrested recently.

In May, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Khayri Kossette Thomas, 27, of Lawtell, was booked with felony malfeasance in office and misdemeanor theft.

The investigation began on May 9, when deputies were called about the theft of a saddle. The complainant said the saddle was taken when officers were there to seize animals and arrest the owner, who was booked with multiple counts of cruelty. Animal Control officers seized all animals from the property. To read about that, click here.

A deputy did an investigation and arrested Thomas. Thomas now has been terminated, parish officials say.

Here's a statement from Parish President Jessie Bellard:

"St. Landry Parish Government is aware of the recent arrest of Khayri Thomas, a former ACO for the parish. Upon confirmation of the incident, we immediately reported it to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and ensured the matter was turned over to the proper authorities for investigation. Thomas was terminated from his position shortly thereafter. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated from any parish employee. While this is the third arrest and termination of an ACO in recent months, this incident is not connected to previous investigations. As Parish President, I remain committed to ensuring that all parish employees, regardless of department, uphold the highest standards of conduct and integrity. The public’s trust in government services is paramount, and any breach of that trust will be met with immediate accountability. Moving forward, we will continue reviewing internal procedures to reinforce transparency and maintain the integrity expected of public servants in St. Landry Parish.”

This is the third animal control officer who has been arrested, accused of wrong-doing and terminated. To read about the other two, click here.

