Former insurance building now home to thousands of Parish court records

OPELOUSAS — For the last several weeks, construction crews have been working on the old insurance building on Landry Street in Opelousas. Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux purchased the building about two years ago and renovated it into an Election center. Now, it will also be home to 8,000 square feet of courthouse records dating back to the 1800's.

"These are criminal and civil suits dating back to the 1800s," said Jagneaux.

The records cover about half of the first floor, filling about three or more rooms.

"They are a gold mine for historical researchers," said Jagneaux.

There are many court records that Jagneaux, custodian of the records, says hold special value for the Parish.

"Family history exists in these records," said Jagneaux.

The building where the records are being stored is currently undergoing renovations.

"To occupy the building, we had to bring it up to code, according to the state fire marshal's office," said Jagneaux.

Crews have installed new walls, elevators, floors, and a second-story level. The second story is rented out to other agencies.

"We intended this building to be a site for research for genealogists," said Jagneaux.

Preserving the records comes with a price tag. In previous parish council meetings, dating back the last few weeks, there has been pushback regarding who will pick up the bill—the Parish or the clerk of court.

"The Parish Council is considering the matter. All I am now is a source of information, and they need to be aware of all the facts to decide whether they will pay for it or not," said Jagneaux.

In a statement sent to KATC, the Parish government said:

"Regarding recent discussions on the modification of buildings for record storage, St. Landry Parish Government asserts that we are not required to undertake such modifications. It is not within our responsibility to store these records. To date, we have not convened with the District Attorney's Office on this matter. We remain committed to serving the best interests of our community and will continue to prioritize transparency and efficiency in our operations."For any further inquiries, please contact our office directly. Sincerely,

Jessie Bellard

St. Landry Parish President"

"I am the custodian of the records, yes, but I do not own them. These belong to the citizens of St.Landry Parish, represented by the Parish council and Parish president," said Jagneaux.

As to who will foot the bill, Jagneaux is confident that both parties can reach a mutual agreement.

