Forever homes and full hearts: Opelousas pet store hosts spring adopt-a-thon

ST. LANDRY PARISH — On Saturday, Petsense in Opelousas opened its doors — and its heart — for a special Spring Adopt-a-thon, bringing together families, friends, and the community in a beautiful mission to find loving, forever homes for animals in need.

KATC’s own Paris Flannigan had the honor of serving as a guest judge for the jambalaya cookoff. But beyond the food and fun, it was the overwhelming sense of love and purpose that filled the air.

At the heart of the event was store manager Jennifer Landry, who has dedicated herself to giving these animals a second chance through a partnership with Amy’s Ark, a local cat rescue. What makes her story even more powerful is that, while working tirelessly to save the lives of these furry friends, Landry is also bravely fighting for her own.

“I was just diagnosed in February with stage two breast cancer, and I’ve been undergoing treatment ever since. I’ll be receiving my fourth treatment next week and then taking medical leave… but I’ll be back this fall for our adoption event and gumbo cookoff — just to lend a hand and be part of it. This means a lot to our community… and it means even more to the animals,” said Landry.

All proceeds from today’s cook off will be donated to the local city animal shelter.