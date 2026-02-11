Eunice gearing up for Cajun Mardi Gras with thousands expected downtown

ST. LANDRY PARISH — With Fat Tuesday just a week away, the town of Eunice is preparing to kick off Cajun Mardi Gras festivities beginning Friday.

Organizers say preparations are well underway as the multi-day celebration is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to downtown Eunice.

“A week from today, there will be a lot of people in town,” said Mayor Scott Fontenot,. “You are going to have a lot of runners, horses and chickens.”

Events will take place along Second Street and at the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve Center, featuring food vendors, arts and crafts, live entertainment and traditional Mardi Gras runs.

Fontenot estimates between 60,000 and 80,000 people will visit Eunice throughout the celebration. City leaders say that influx brings a major boost to the local economy.

“The local economy is great. They’re not just coming here for Mardi Gras — they’re coming to shop, eat and play, and that’s great for local businesses,” Fontenot said.

Local business owners agree. Tara LeBlanc, who owns and operates Totally Tanned in Eunice, says Mardi Gras season brings a noticeable increase in sales.

LeBlanc is known for her artistic Mardi Gras costumes and décor and says she is already seeing hundreds of costume orders come in.

“Economically, it gives me a lot of money that comes in and it gives me the ability to give back to my community and to my festival,” LeBlanc said. “We get tens of thousands of people in here over the five days. It used to just be a Tuesday thing, and our city was generous enough to grow it into something the whole family can enjoy.”

City officials say safety is also a priority. Eunice Police and the Marshal’s Office will be providing security, with barricades placed on blocked-off streets to help manage crowds.

Organizers say Cajun Mardi Gras in Eunice continues to attract visitors from across the country and even internationally, with some travelers coming from as far as France. Fontenot says last year’s Mardi Gras generated more than $794,550 in sales tax revenue for the town.

“Anybody that is going to be open those days — they are going to have customers,” Fontenot said.

Organizers add the purple, green and gold celebration would not be possible without community sponsors. Thanks to those donations, events remain free and open to the public.

A full schedule of events and performances is available on our website.

Eunice City Hall Eunice Cajun Mardi Gras Schedule

