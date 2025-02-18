Totally Tanned: A triple threat in Eunice offering custom Mardi Gras costumes

EUNICE — EUNICE, La. – At Totally Tanned, customers are greeted by a variety of dance apparel, tanning products, tanning beds and more. But this shop, owned by Tara LeBlanc, offers much more than just tanning. It's a one-stop destination for Mardi Gras magic, featuring custom-made costumes and decor crafted by Tara and her team.

Tara LeBlanc’s store is far from your typical tanning business. She has transformed it into a hub for creativity, blending her love for Mardi Gras with a passion for design and sewing.

"When people hear the name 'Totally Tanned,' it’s a little deceiving because we do a bit of everything over here and not just tanning," Tara said.

Tara and her team are well-known for hand-stitching one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras costumes, bringing vibrant and colorful creations to life for locals and Mardi Gras enthusiasts alike.

"No costumes are alike," says LeBlanc, who prides herself on the uniqueness of each design.

From the traditional Mardi Gras purple, green, and gold, to more intricate colors resembling a kaleidoscope, the costumes at Totally Tanned are unlike any other.

“If our customers can think it, we can make it,” LeBlanc expressed.

Tara’s journey into custom costume making began in the early '90s when she had to design a costume for her son.

"I ordered a costume for him, and I had to glue the fringes on it myself," Tara recalls.

What began as a simple DIY task quickly sparked a new passion.

"After that, I was like, I’ve got to teach myself how to sew," she says.

Since then, Tara has sewn hundreds of Mardi Gras costumes, with the help of her team, and continues to create new designs each season.

"We are Mardi Gras all year round," LeBlanc adds proudly.

In fact, they produce around 300 costumes each year, not including another 100 to 150 Mardi Gras hats also known as capuchon.

"The fun thing is, I still love doing it," Tara smiles.

Her costumes are so popular that customers come from all over the country to place their orders.

"We had a guy come in from Detroit the other day," Tara notes with pride. “We also had people from Georgia, and California; we have had all kinds of people.”

Each costume is a personal creation for Tara, and she puts her heart into every piece she makes.

"My heart is in this. Every costume I make is special to me. I think back 20 years and think of some I made back in the day," she says.

With the help of her dad and close friends, Tara ensures that her store stays busy, especially during the carnival season, with orders coming in from far and wide.

If you’re hoping to get a custom Mardi Gras costume, be sure to place your order by Wednesday. For more information on how to order, you can call Totally Tanned at this number here 337-305-0615.