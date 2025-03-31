EF2 tornado destroys two church buildings at St.Peter's Catholic Church

GRAND PRAIRIE — For the second week in a row, severe storms have torn through the region—this time leaving behind significant damage at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Grand Prairie.

Cleanup is now underway after an EF2 tornado ripped through the property, destroying two buildings and scattering debris across the grounds. The storm tore through the roof of the church’s religious center, demolished a parking area, and heavily damaged the church’s office building.

Andrea Buller, a longtime parishioner who has attended St. Peter’s Catholic Church for 50 years, wasted no time stepping in to help.

"I went home and fixed a large ice chest of water and came out and started doing what I could to help," Buller said. "And thank God it was not the church that got hit."

Watch the full story tonight at 10pm on KATC, Acadiana's News Channel.