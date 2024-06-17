Dogs thrown in a dumpster are safe and preparing for adoption

OPELOUSAS — Earlier this month, the video of the dogs being tossed in the dumpster behind Sharon Sebastian's business, Sebastian's West End Seafood, was shocking to her.

"A neighbor walking to the store could hear something in my dumpster, and he was worried it could be a kid," said Sebastian.

Instead, two puppies were inside that dumpster and there for 6 hours.

"I was like can you get them out of there," said Sebastian. "He said he brought them home and gave them water."

Sebastian says she was devastated as she watched 21-year-old Jasmine Mouton dump the puppies.

"It didn't need to be done that way, and I could have helped place the puppies," said Sebastian said. "Putting them in my dumpster was not the correct thing to do. I called the Sheriff's Office, and they sent someone out."

Animal control officers took 22 year old Jasmine Mouton and, 22 year old Kendall Tyler into custody, but she posted a bond and was released. We stopped by Mouton's home to hear what she had to say, and she told KATC cameras that she was not interested and closed her door.

Today, the puppies are safe and sound. Investigator Spencer Cornette tells KATC that Mouton was upset after the puppies chewed some cable wires back home.

"She didn't want them because they chewed some cable wires," said Cornette.

The puppies, Meno and Guppy, are receiving medical treatment at the Bellevue Animal Clinic here in Opelousas.

"They were in poor condition when they got here," said Haley Kazee, founder of the Southern States Bully Animal Rescue. "They had skin issues, bacterial infections, and they were throwing up fish carcasses after being in that dumpster for so long."

Their next stop will be the Southern States Bully Animals Rescue, where they will be up for adoption.

"This is a sad situation because there are many routes you can take if you do not want the puppy or can't care for them," said Sebastian.

If you are interested in adopting the puppies, you can click here for more information.

