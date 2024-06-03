Authorities asking for help to identify woman

St. Landry Parish officials are asking for help to identify a woman accused of throwing two puppies in a dumpster.

The incident happened on June 2 around 6:30 p.m. at a dumpster outside Sebastian West End Seafood, 1538 W. Landry Street in Opelousas.

The woman was captured on video throwing two puppies into the dumpster. She's believed to be mid-30s to early 40s, with shoulder-length black hair.

She was wearing a light purple shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or whereabouts is encourgaed to submit an anonymous tip to St. Landry Parish Government investigators.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact Spencer Cornette at (337) 290-5531 or Mark Kidder at (337) 534-1077.