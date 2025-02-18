Deputies searching lake for body of missing woman

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz is confirming that his office is investigating a missing person report. Deputies, as well as Search and Rescue staff from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, are in the area of Eunice City Lake at this time.

An undocumented man has been taken into custody relative to this incident, and is being detained pending notification to Homeland Security and ICE, a release states.

Mark Leblanc, the public information officer for the sheriff, said a woman was reported missing by her friends on Monday. Her cell phone signal was northern part of the parish, and deputies developed a suspect. That man allegedly admitted to dumping her body in the area of Eunice City Lake, Leblanc said. He's believed to be the missing woman's cousin, he said.

We have a crew en route to the area, and we'll update this story as soon as we have more information.