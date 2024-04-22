Community Bids Farewell to Retired Police Officer Baxter Iford Sr.

Opelousas, LA: The community, family, friends, and colleagues mourn the loss of Baxter Blaine Iford Sr. The 51-year-old passed away last week, leaving behind a legacy of service. Friends and family say he will be remembered as an unsung hero, friend, and loving father.

"Baxter was a funny, jovial guy who was always cracking a joke, but he was earnest on a certain level," said Rod Sias, cousin and business partner.

Sias remembers retired police officer Baxter Iford, a pillar in the Opelousas Community.

"He was an important member of our community. He was very engaged with Opelousas and the children of St. Landry," said Sias.

Iford volunteered across Acadiana and assisted with countless city and community projects to help impact and change students' lives. His most significant contribution played a role here at the North Park.

"Baxter, alongside others, was instrumental in helping us revamp the park system. He helped us with the school bonds; he tried to help with that and passed out flyers and encouraged all to go vote," said Sias.

His passion for education did not stop; it continued even after his passing.

"Baxter was a long-time NAACP member, and one of the things he was tasked with doing was to be on the committee exploring organizing a state public education foundation for the children of St. Landry Parish," said Sias.

He even coached dozens of players on a flag football team and patrolled the streets, serving as a police officer for over 20 years.

"Not only was Baxtor performing his duties as an officer, he was a father figure to many of our children," said Sias.

Impacting the generations of tomorrow, Sias says Iford impacted his life, too.

"He would tell me, Rod, our job here is to hold space and make it safe for the younger people so they can grow up in a safer environment, think critically, and make this world a better place," said Sias.