Cecilia High mentioned in civil lawsuit involving OHS head coach Jimmy Zachery and LHSAA

Opelousas, La: KATC's investigative staff has obtained the civil lawsuit OHS head coach Jimmy Zachery filed in the 27th district court.

You may remember that after an LHSAA decision, the Opelousas Tigers had to forfeit their first state football championship title because of questions concerning a player's eligibility. Now, we are learning that head coach Jimmy Zachary is filing suit in district court.

Zachery has filed a petition asking the court to throw out the LHSAA's ruling regarding his coaching job and the football program.

In February, the LHSAA ruled a player ineligible and stripped the team of their 2023 state title and all wins from the season.

Clerk of Court records show a temporary restraining order (TRO) was granted on April 5th. The TRO will prevent the LHSAA from enforcing its ruling until the case can be heard in court.

The suit also says that ten days after Opelousas defeated the Cecilia Bulldogs 26-13 in the state championship game, Cecilia High School filed a complaint with the LHSAA, prompting them to send investigators to OHS without warning to interview players. According to the lawsuit, the LHSAA would rule shortly after their unannounced interrogation.

Zachery asks the court to make the temporary order permanent. The St.Landry Parish school board is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit only because it enforced the LHSAA ruling.

We have reached out to all parties involved, but only the St. Landry Parish school district responded for comment, saying it is aware of the lawsuit and that its attorneys are looking into the matter.

There will be a hearing on April 16th to discuss the legalities between both parties.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.