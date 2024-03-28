Breaking Barriers: First Female Deputy Sheriff Overcomes Gender Bias in Law Enforcement

Opelousas, LA—They say it's a man's world, but that phrase was not a reality for Sgt—Brun Marks-Ardoin, who at age 20 was the first female deputy sheriff in St. Landry Parish.

Times have changed for women working in law enforcement, but time stood still for women like Sgt. Brun Marks-Ardoin, who started her career in law enforcement during a time when women felt unwelcome.

"It started in 1973; I wanted to become a police officer, and we are talking about a time that was 50 years ago," said Sgt. Marks-Ardoin

Her dream began after she witnessed her grandmother become a victim of neighborhood crime.

"Someone robbed my grandmother, and she didn't feel safe anymore, and I realized there are so many people like my grandmother," said Sgt. Marks-Ardoin.

Standing five feet tall and weighing one hundred and ten pounds, Marks-Ardoin dreamed big of one day saving the people around her, but little did she know that her dream was seen as a nightmare by those who ruled the police force.

"I was entering a male-dominated world. They did not want females around. When they saw me, I thought it was a joke," said Sgt.Marks-Ardoin.

After much rejection and pushback from family and colleagues, Marks-Ardoin finally landed her first gig.

"I was finally able to get Sheriff Ledoux to hire me," Sgt. Marks-Ardoin said.

Sheriff Ledoux, who served as Sheriff in St.Landry Parish in the 1970s, allowed Marks-Ardoin to work as a dispatch officer.

"Mostly, those who were in the department were the ones who chose to give me a rough time," said Sgt. Marks-Ardoin.

Despite the adversity, she pushed to move to work the streets, but that would take some training.

"I harassed the Sheriff. I guess that is the best word to use, and then he finally sent me to Baton Rouge to attend the LSU Training Academy," said Sgt. Marks-Ardoin.

Soon after, Marks-Ardoin would leave for a spot at the Opelousas Police Department, but little changed.

"They did not acknowledge me as one of their own; they pulled a lot of tricks to get me fired, and they hoped I would quit. I couldn't even get my own police car," said Sgt.Marks-Ardoin.

Marks-Ardoin says her peers didn't accept her until seven years into her career. In 1980, she later ran for Chief of Police in the town of Grand Coteau but lost; however, she continued her job and had the honor of rising in the ranks, serving as a sergeant and lead detective.

After serving thirty years in law enforcement, Marks-Ardoin says faith kept her strong.

"If I had faith in the size of a mustard seed, and that stayed with me because I had faith in the size of a mustard seed, I would keep on going because I was determined," said Sgt. Marks-Ardoin.

The Opelousas Police Department and former law enforcement agencies will honor and pay tribute to Sgt.Marks-Ardoin for her 30 years of service in the police force on March 28th at 5:00 p.m.