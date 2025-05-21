‘Bittersweet Goodbye’: Washington Elementary celebrates final school fun day

WASHINGTON, LA — It was a day filled with laughter, tears, and memories as Washington Elementary. The school celebrated its final school fun day before officially closing its doors.

From water slides to hugs, students and staff soaked up every last moment of joy—knowing it would be the last time they’d gather like this on campus.

"We're just having some fun on the water slide," said student Kari Sylvester, who’s been at the school since kindergarten."It's bittersweet because I’ve been here so long... and now I’m leaving."The day was equally emotional for the school’s faculty.

“It’s bittersweet for me—I’ve been here for 31 years,” said Pre-K teacher Judy Melancon, holding back tears as she hugged each of her students.“I’m losing a family.” Sheryl Ned, the school’s secretary, shared a similar sentiment.

"It’s like they’re giving me open-heart surgery... like they’re taking my heart out. I just got here,"she said. For Ned, Washington Elementary became a refuge during a difficult time in her life.

“I came here because my son had a stroke and he ended up in the hospital. The district allowed me to work here and care for him, which made things easier for me—but he passed away last year. Mr. Sylvester was the best principal during that time. The staff here... they became family," said Mrs. Ned.

That sense of family was echoed by Melancon, who added:

“I’m going to miss their hugs... and hearing the kids say, ‘I’m going to miss you, Mrs. Judy.’”

Back in February, the St. Landry Parish School Board voted to close Washington Elementary, citing declining enrollment and limited funding. The decision affected several schools across the district.

For Melancon, the closure also marks the end of her career.

“I’ll be retiring... this was my second family I came to every morning. I made many, many friends here.”

Principal Kyle Sylvester, who will go down as the school’s last principal, says he’ll carry the impact of his students with him forever.

“These are my kids. These are my babies,” Sylvester said.“ Just seeing them grow... and hearing them say I played an important role in their lives—that means everything.

While the doors of Washington Elementary are closing, the community inside says their bonds nor their spirits will be broken.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Ned, “but like I said—we have to go on. And with the good Lord, we can do anything.”

The last day for students is Wednesday while, Thursday is the last day for teachers and staff.